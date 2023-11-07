Will Jared McCann Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 7?
Can we expect Jared McCann lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
McCann stats and insights
- McCann has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- McCann has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- McCann averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
