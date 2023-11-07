Can we expect Jared McCann lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

McCann has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

McCann averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

