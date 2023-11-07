Kraken vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 7
The Seattle Kraken's (4-6-2) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- With 31 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Seattle has given up 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona ranks 13th in the league with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+4) makes them 10th-best in the league.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6.5
