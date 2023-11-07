The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (41 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 12 5 5 10 3 8 63.4% Vince Dunn 12 2 8 10 5 8 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 12 4 6 10 3 5 20% Jared McCann 12 6 3 9 3 0 58.3% Yanni Gourde 12 2 4 6 5 13 52.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Coyotes rank 15th in the league with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players