How to Watch the Kraken vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Coyotes and Kraken meet on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Kraken Prediction
|Coyotes vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Coyotes vs Kraken Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (41 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|12
|5
|5
|10
|3
|8
|63.4%
|Vince Dunn
|12
|2
|8
|10
|5
|8
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|5
|20%
|Jared McCann
|12
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|58.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|12
|2
|4
|6
|5
|13
|52.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Coyotes rank 15th in the league with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|11
|4
|6
|10
|7
|7
|52%
|Matias Maccelli
|11
|1
|8
|9
|7
|4
|-
|Clayton Keller
|11
|4
|5
|9
|8
|10
|57.1%
|Logan Cooley
|11
|1
|7
|8
|2
|2
|43.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|11
|2
|5
|7
|1
|2
|54.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.