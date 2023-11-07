Kraken vs. Coyotes November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clayton Keller and Jaden Schwartz will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes face the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW,SCRIPPS
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn is among the top options on offense for Seattle, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in 12 games.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 10 total points this season. In 12 contests, he has netted four goals and provided six assists.
- This season, Schwartz has five goals and five assists for Arizona.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-1-2 in five games this season, conceding 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 156 saves and a .912 save percentage, 24th in the league.
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Nick Schmaltz is one of Arizona's top contributors with 10 points. He has scored four goals and picked up six assists this season.
- Through 11 games, Matias Maccelli has scored one goal and picked up eight assists.
- Keller has scored four goals and added five assists in 11 games for Arizona.
- In five games, Connor Ingram's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (2.39 goals against average) and has recorded 113 saves.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|26th
|11th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|23rd
|23rd
|29.3
|Shots
|30.8
|19th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|24th
|10th
|24.44%
|Power Play %
|25.71%
|8th
|27th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|25th
