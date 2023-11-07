Kraken vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been made an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.
- This season Seattle has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played five games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info
Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|31 (22nd)
|32 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (26th)
|11 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (13th)
|11 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken's 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 41 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
