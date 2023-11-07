The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-110) Kraken (-110) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been made an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.

This season Seattle has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played five games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 31 (22nd) 32 (12th) Goals Allowed 41 (26th) 11 (7th) Power Play Goals 9 (13th) 11 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Kraken's 41 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.