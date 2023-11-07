Should you bet on Tye Kartye to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Kartye has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

