The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Vince Dunn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

Dunn has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Dunn has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dunn has had an assist in a game six times this year over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dunn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 12 Games 3 10 Points 3 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

