How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, November 8, with the Kings having been victorious in six consecutive away games.
You can watch TNT and Max to see the Kings look to beat the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/SO) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|13
|6
|9
|15
|6
|9
|59.5%
|Jack Eichel
|13
|6
|8
|14
|10
|11
|45.1%
|Mark Stone
|13
|4
|8
|12
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|13
|3
|9
|12
|9
|7
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 31 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is seventh in the league.
- The Kings' 47 goals on the season (4.3 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|11
|4
|8
|12
|1
|4
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|11
|1
|11
|12
|6
|5
|16.7%
|Anze Kopitar
|11
|6
|5
|11
|3
|4
|55.9%
|Trevor Moore
|11
|6
|5
|11
|5
|7
|27.3%
|Quinton Byfield
|11
|2
|8
|10
|1
|5
|45.5%
