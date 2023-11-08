Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Grant had 27 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-100 loss against the Grizzlies.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Grant, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last year, ranking them 28th in the league.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Jerami Grant vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 35 23 8 1 3 0 2

