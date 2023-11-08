Malcolm Brogdon and the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brogdon had 18 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in his last game, which ended in a 112-100 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Now let's examine Brogdon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-154)

Over 7.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last season, giving up 42.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last season, ranking them 28th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were 18th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 22 4 3 2 0 0 2 11/25/2022 21 8 3 4 2 1 2

