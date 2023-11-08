Wednesday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (1-0) squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 victory as our model heavily favors Oregon.

The Ducks are coming off of an 81-48 victory against Northern Arizona in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 78, UAPB 66

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' +386 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 74.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

Oregon's offense was worse in Pac-12 matchups last season, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.4 PPG.

The Ducks scored 80.7 points per game in home games last season. In away games, they averaged 65.2 points per contest.

At home, Oregon gave up 5.6 fewer points per game (58.8) than on the road (64.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.