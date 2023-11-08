Coming off a win last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Washington Capitals (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 11th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

The Panthers' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 11 8 5 13 4 2 44.9% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 10 3 7 10 5 9 56.4% Matthew Tkachuk 11 2 8 10 13 7 100% Evan Rodrigues 11 2 6 8 7 1 25% Carter Verhaeghe 11 4 3 7 7 8 28.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 30 goals given up (three per game) is sixth in the league.

With 19 goals (1.9 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players