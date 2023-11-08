Shaedon Sharpe and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sharpe tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 112-100 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a wager on Sharpe's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last season, giving up 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last year, conceding 42.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.7 per game.

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 27 3 5 4 2 1 3/29/2023 45 30 7 7 6 1 0 2/23/2023 22 9 3 1 1 0 1 10/19/2022 16 12 2 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.