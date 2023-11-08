On Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings (2-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-8.5) 220.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-8.5) 220.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings average 110.5 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 115.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -38 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 104.3 points per game, 30th in the league, and are allowing 109.7 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 214.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 225.4 points per game combined, 4.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Trail Blazers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +75000 +40000 - Kings +6600 +3500 -

