The Sacramento Kings (1-0) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 58.9% from the field (ninth in NBA).

Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon's stats last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Shaedon Sharpe posted 9.9 points, 3.0 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season. He also drained 61.5% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

Per game, De'Aaron Fox recorded 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He made 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Trail Blazers 120.7 Points Avg. 113.4 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 49.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 36.9% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.