The Sacramento Kings (2-4) will try to stop a three-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -8.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 214.0 points, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Trail Blazers have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +290 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 3 50% 110.5 214.8 115.7 225.4 228.7 Trail Blazers 3 42.9% 104.3 214.8 109.7 225.4 219.2

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers score 11.4 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Kings give up to opponents (115.7).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 3-4 1-2 3-4 Kings 3-3 0-0 3-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Point Insights

Trail Blazers Kings 104.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.