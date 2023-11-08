The Sacramento Kings (2-4) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

The Trail Blazers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 12th.

The Trail Blazers score 11.4 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Kings give up (115.7).

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game last season, 4.4 more than they averaged away (111.2).

The Trail Blazers conceded more points at home (119.3 per game) than away (115.5) last season.

At home, the Trail Blazers made 13.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (35.8%).

Trail Blazers Injuries