How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (2-4) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- The Trail Blazers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 12th.
- The Trail Blazers score 11.4 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Kings give up (115.7).
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Trail Blazers scored 115.6 points per game last season, 4.4 more than they averaged away (111.2).
- The Trail Blazers conceded more points at home (119.3 per game) than away (115.5) last season.
- At home, the Trail Blazers made 13.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (35.8%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Scoot Henderson
|Out
|Ankle
|Ishmail Wainright
|Out
|Calf
|Robert Williams III
|Out
|Knee
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
