Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Trail Blazers vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.8 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brogdon's year-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 3.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Brogdon has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's points prop for Deandre Ayton is 12.5. That's 4.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 11.5.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -125)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 19.5 points. That is 1.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (15.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 16.0 points Keegan Murray scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday (15.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

