Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 9?
Should you wager on Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wennberg stats and insights
- Wennberg is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Wennberg has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.