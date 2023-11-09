The Seattle Kraken, with Alexander Wennberg, take the ice Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Wennberg available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is +2.

Wennberg has yet to score a goal this season through 13 games played.

In three of 13 games this year, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 13 games played.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 3 Points 5 0 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.