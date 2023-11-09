Kraken vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) will attempt to prolong a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Kraken have put up a 4-4-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 32 total goals (nine power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.0%) while conceding 33 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken (4-6-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Seattle has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals six times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-1-1).
- This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 1-1-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kraken finished 1-4-1 in those contests (three points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|13th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|6th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|3rd
|34.6
|Shots
|31.4
|15th
|8th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|22nd
|15th
|18.6%
|Power Play %
|26.32%
|8th
|4th
|89.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.27%
|27th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.