On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Shore has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

