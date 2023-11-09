The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 15:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 13 games this year, Tolvanen has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 13 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Tolvanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 7 Points 4 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

