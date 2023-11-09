Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. If you're considering a wager on Schwartz against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:48 per game on the ice, is -4.

In five of 13 games this season, Schwartz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schwartz has registered a point in a game nine times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Schwartz has an assist in four of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Schwartz hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 11 Points 9 6 Goals 3 5 Assists 6

