Kraken vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - November 9
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Kraken prepare for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (8-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 21st in the league.
- Seattle allows 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 26th in the league.
- Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+6) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+185)
|6.5
