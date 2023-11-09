Kraken vs. Avalanche November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Seattle's Schwartz has recorded five assists and six goals in 13 games. That's good for 11 points.
- Seattle's Vince Dunn has posted 10 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and eight assists.
- This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and six assists, for a season point total of 10.
- In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 2-1-3 this season, compiling 180 saves and permitting 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Rantanen has been a key contributor for Colorado this season, collecting 17 points in 11 games.
- Through 11 games, Cale Makar has scored three goals and picked up 11 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.
- In two games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.88 goals against average) and has recorded 32 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|13th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|28th
|6th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|4th
|34.6
|Shots
|31.4
|15th
|8th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|22nd
|15th
|18.6%
|Power Play %
|26.32%
|8th
|4th
|89.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.27%
|27th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.