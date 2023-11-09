Mikko Rantanen and Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken square off at Ball Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Schwartz has collected six goals and five assists in 13 games for Seattle, good for 11 points.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a leading scorer for Seattle with 10 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added six assists in 13 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn's two goals and eight assists add up to 10 points this season.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (17 total points), having put up eight goals and nine assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 11 games, with three goals and 11 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.