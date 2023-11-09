Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:26 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:49 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 16:38 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

