Thursday's contest between the UC Davis Aggies (1-0) and Portland State Vikings (0-0) going head to head at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UC Davis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Last season, the Vikings went 15-16 over the course of the season.

Portland State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Portland State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 66, Portland State 58

Portland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (scoring 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential overall.

In Big Sky games, Portland State averaged 2.4 fewer points (58.2) than overall (60.6) in 2022-23.

The Vikings put up fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than away (61.6) last season.

In 2022-23, Portland State conceded 15.0 fewer points per game at home (55.9) than away (70.9).

