How to Watch Portland State vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos gave up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Last season, Portland State had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.
- The Gauchos ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 246th.
- The Vikings put up 10.3 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Gauchos gave up to opponents (65.9).
- Portland State went 12-15 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Portland State averaged 77.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.4.
- At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.
- At home, Portland State sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (32.7%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Linfield
|-
|Viking Pavillion
|11/17/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
