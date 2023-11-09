The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos gave up to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Last season, Portland State had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.
  • The Gauchos ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 246th.
  • The Vikings put up 10.3 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Gauchos gave up to opponents (65.9).
  • Portland State went 12-15 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Portland State averaged 77.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.4.
  • At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.
  • At home, Portland State sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Air Force W 62-55 Clune Arena
11/9/2023 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/12/2023 Linfield - Viking Pavillion
11/17/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

