The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) play the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos gave up to their opponents (44.4%).

Last season, Portland State had a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.4% from the field.

The Gauchos ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vikings ranked 246th.

The Vikings put up 10.3 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Gauchos gave up to opponents (65.9).

Portland State went 12-15 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Portland State averaged 77.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.4.

At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.

At home, Portland State sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule