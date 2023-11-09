The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) go up against the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCSB vs. Portland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Portland State vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCSB Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM UCSB (-8.5) 145.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSB (-7.5) 145.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Portland State vs. UCSB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Portland State put together an 8-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Vikings covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).

UCSB put together an 18-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Gauchos games.

