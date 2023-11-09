Thursday's contest between the UCSB Gauchos (0-0) and the Portland State Vikings (1-0) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors UCSB to take home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Portland State vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Portland State vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 78, Portland State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-10.6)

UCSB (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State Performance Insights

Portland State was 68th in college basketball last season with 76.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 321st with 75.5 points allowed per game.

While the Vikings ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in rebounds per game with 28.3 (24th-worst), they ranked 231st in college basketball with 31.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Portland State averaged 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in the nation.

The Vikings averaged 11.7 turnovers per game last year (160th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 15.2 turnovers per contest (20th-best).

The Vikings made 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.0% shooting percentage (183rd-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Portland State allowed 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from three-point land.

Portland State took 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 72% were two-pointers and 28% were three-pointers.

