How to Watch the Portland State vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Portland State Vikings (0-0) go up against the UC Davis Aggies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland State vs. UC Davis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings scored an average of 60.6 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 61.1 the Aggies allowed.
- Portland State had an 8-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.
- Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Aggies scored were just 0.8 more points than the Vikings allowed (62.7).
- UC Davis went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|11/11/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Warner Pacific
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.