The Portland State Vikings (0-0) go up against the UC Davis Aggies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN+

Portland State vs. UC Davis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Vikings scored an average of 60.6 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 61.1 the Aggies allowed.

Portland State had an 8-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Aggies scored were just 0.8 more points than the Vikings allowed (62.7).

UC Davis went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Portland State Schedule