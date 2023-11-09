The UCSB Gauchos (0-0) and the Portland State Vikings (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Portland State's games last year went over the point total.

The Vikings were 8-18-0 against the spread last year.

UCSB's .581 ATS win percentage (18-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Portland State's .308 mark (8-18-0 ATS Record).

Portland State vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 71.7 147.9 65.9 141.4 133.0 Portland State 76.2 147.9 75.5 141.4 148.7

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings' 76.2 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 65.9 the Gauchos gave up.

When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, Portland State went 8-14 against the spread and 12-15 overall.

Portland State vs. UCSB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 18-13-0 18-13-0 Portland State 8-18-0 13-13-0

Portland State vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSB Portland State 12-3 Home Record 6-7 10-4 Away Record 5-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

