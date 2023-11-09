Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Union County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cove High School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 9
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
