On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Vince Dunn going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Dunn has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Dunn's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:20 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:45 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:28 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 25:12 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:01 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 22:55 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:26 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

