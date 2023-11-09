Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche play at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Dunn has averaged 24:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In two of 13 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 13 games this season, Dunn has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dunn has had an assist in a game six times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 10 Points 3 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

