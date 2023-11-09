On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Will Borgen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

  • Borgen is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:07 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:53 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 7-4
10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

