Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Looking to bet on Gourde's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yanni Gourde vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Gourde has a goal in two of 13 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 13 games this year, Gourde has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 13 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Gourde Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 7 Points 7 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 5

