Is there high school football on the docket this week in Clackamas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Josephine County
  • Union County
  • Marion County
  • Lake County
  • Grant County
  • Wasco County
  • Wallowa County
  • Klamath County
  • Umatilla County
  • Coos County

    • Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Clackamas High School at Newberg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Newberg, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurston High School at Wilsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Wilsonville, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrienne Nelson High School at Tualatin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Tualatin, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.