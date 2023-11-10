Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Clackamas County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Clackamas High School at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Newberg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
