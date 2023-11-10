Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Coos County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marshfield High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Echo High School at Powers High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Powers, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Myrtle Point High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Myrtle Point, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
