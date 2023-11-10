High school football competition in Coos County, Oregon is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Marshfield High School at Seaside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10

6:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Seaside, OR

Seaside, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Echo High School at Powers High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11

1:00 PM PT on November 11 Location: Powers, OR

Powers, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Myrtle Point High School