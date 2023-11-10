High school football is happening this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Lebanon High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School