Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lebanon High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.