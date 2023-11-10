High school football is happening this week in Deschutes County, Oregon, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Lebanon High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillsboro High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

