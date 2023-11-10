Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Douglas County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Wasco County High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gervais High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
