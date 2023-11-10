Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Douglas County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Clatsop County
  • Marion County
  • Klamath County
  • Umatilla County
  • Lane County
  • Curry County
  • Union County
  • Grant County
  • Washington County
  • Coos County

    • Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Lakeview, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Wasco County High School at Elkton Charter School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Elkton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gervais High School at Oakland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Oakland, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
    • Location: Lakeview, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.