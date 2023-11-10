If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

    Friday

    North Salem High School at South Medford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Vale High School at Cascade Christian High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

