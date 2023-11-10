Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Oregon this week, we've got what you need below.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
North Salem High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Vale High School at Cascade Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
