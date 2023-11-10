Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Klamath County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Perrydale High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Merrill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
