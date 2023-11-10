Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Lake County, Oregon this week.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lake County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10

1:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Lakeview, OR

Lakeview, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lake High School at Prairie City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10

6:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Prairie City, OR

Prairie City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

