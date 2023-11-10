Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Lake County, Oregon this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Lake County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lake High School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Lakeview, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
