Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Lake County, Oregon this week.

    • Lake County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Lakeview, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Lake High School at Prairie City High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Prairie City, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    South Umpqua High School at Lakeview High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
    • Location: Lakeview, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

