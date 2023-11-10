Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lane County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Gold Beach High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.