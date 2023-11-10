We have 2023 high school football action in Lane County, Oregon this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Gold Beach High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Lowell, OR

Lowell, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marist Catholic High School