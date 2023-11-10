Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Linn County, Oregon this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lebanon High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
