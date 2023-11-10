There is high school football competition in Linn County, Oregon this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Linn County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Lebanon High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Albany High School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Silverton, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

