Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Gervais High School at Oakland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Oakland, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Salem High School at South Medford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Medford, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Albany High School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Silverton, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Senior High School at Scappoose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
    • Location: Scappoose, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    St. Paul High School at Imbler High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
    • Location: Imbler, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

