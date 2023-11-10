Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Gervais High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Senior High School at Scappoose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10

7:00 PM PT on November 10 Location: Scappoose, OR

Scappoose, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St. Paul High School at Imbler High School