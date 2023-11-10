Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, Oregon this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gervais High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Senior High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St. Paul High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 11
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
