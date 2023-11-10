Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Multnomah County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Barlow High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 10
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.